Toronto police are searching for a suspect who took photos of female students showering in a University of Toronto residence earlier this year.

The incident took place in an all-female washroom in the University of Toronto Wilson Hall Residence at Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street between January and March.

Police say that while the female students were changing and showering, they noticed a cell phone being held over the shower curtain, appearing to take pictures of them.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, police say.

No suspect description has been provided but police are asking the public to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity.

Police believe there may be more victims.