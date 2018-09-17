

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The search will continue this morning for a scuba diver who went missing in the water last night near Humber Bay Park West.

Police say two divers were in the water off of Humber Bay Park Road at around 8 p.m. last night.

Paramedics said they were called to the scene after receiving a call about a diver in distress.

According to police, one of the divers made it out of the water but the second did not resurface.

The Toronto Police Service’s marine unit subsequently launched a search for the missing diver, who is believed to be a male.

The search operation wrapped up early this morning at around 12:30 a.m. and police say they will continue searching this morning.

The name and age of the diver has not been released.