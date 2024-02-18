An update is expected from Toronto police today on two shootings in North York that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The shootings -- which occurred on Friday and Saturday in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue -- happened less than 24 hours apart and are believed to be connected, police said Saturday night.

In both cases, the victims were waiting outside of a bus stop in the area when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots at them.

The victim of the Saturday shooting was shot three times, twice in the stomach and once in the head, and died in hospital. The victim of the Friday shooting, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the face and rushed to hospital with critical injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Insp. Jeff Bangild said the two incidents appear to be random and that one suspect is believed to be responsible for both shootings.

Police have only released a limited description of the suspect and said he was seen fleeing the scene of the Saturday shooting in a black Acura RDX with a licence plate CVEN900.

"We're asking the public to be is to be vigilant of their surroundings, to certainly be mindful of that vehicle, and report anything that may be suspicious," Bangild said.

Police are expected to provide their update on the shootings at 2 p.m.