Toronto police say they will be releasing details this morning of Project Paranoid, an auto theft investigation that has led to the recovery of stolen vehicles and illegal firearms.

Staff Supt. Pauline Gray, of Detective Operations, and Supt. Steve Watts, of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, will be on hand at Wednesday’s news conference. They will be joined by Equite Association’s Bryan Gast, the vice-president of investigative services.

Police said recovered vehicles and firearms will be on display at Wednesday’s event, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the gym of the Toronto Police College, located at 70 Birmingham Street.

The news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.