Toronto police are warning the public of an ongoing rental scam that involves a pair of downtown condo buildings.

Police say units are advertised for rent at ICE Condominiums, located at 12 and 14 York Street, and a suspect and victim discuss the property over the phone and through text.

Police allege that a suspect then meets with the victim at the property, acts as an agent of the property owner, and shows them the unit.

According to investigators, suspects are able to gain access to the units by booking them through a short-term rental site.

Police say when the victim signs what appears to be a valid rental agreement and e-transfers money as a deposit, the suspect stops returning the victim’s calls and messages.

Police say they believe there are multiple suspects who are using “a variety of names” when advertising the units for rent. Kijiji is the main website that is used in the scam, Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu confirmed to CP24.

Police are urging people only to rent through legitimate agents that can be thoroughly checked and confirm with the building’s property owner that the unit is available for long-term rent.

Anyone with information about the rental fraud is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.