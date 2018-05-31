

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have completed a canine search of over 100 properties in connection with their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator on the case, told CP24 Thursday that investigators are now reviewing the results of that search and should be able to make a decision about any further excavations within the next week.

McArthur worked as a landscaper and had access to multiple properties, leaving police with the task of searching dozens of locations scattered around the city and other parts of Ontario.

Unmarked police cruisers were spotted back on Mallory Crescent Thursday, at a home where investigators have concentrated much of their effort so far. It was at that home where police located at least seven sets of human remains in planters.

Police previously performed a thorough search of the property, digging up the yard to painstakingly sift for further remains or evidence.

The police vehicles left the property by Thursday afternoon.

One of the only signs of the investigation on the otherwise quiet street now is a message scrawled on the garage door of the home that reads:

“We are one / We are how we treat each other / when the day is done.”

The homeowner told CP24 that the words were taken from song lyrics performed at a vigil for the victims and were painted on the garage in tribute to them.

The completion of the canine search marks the latest milestone in the massive investigation into the killings.

Police announced on May 15 that they had wrapped up their search of McArthur’s Thorncliffe Road apartment. That search lasted nearly five months and resulted in the seizure of more than 1,800 exhibits and more than 18,000 photos.

Investigators have previously said that their searches in connection with the McArthur case constitute the largest forensic examination in the history of the Toronto Police Service.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Some of the men were previously reported as missing and most had ties to Toronto’s gay village.

McArthur’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 22.

- With a report from CP24 Reporter Courtney Heels