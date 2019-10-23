

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A Toronto priest is facing charges after he allegedly sexually exploited a 17-year-old girl, Toronto police say.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jordan Wellington, was arrested on Wednesday.

He has been charged with sexual exploitation and criminal harassment -- repeated communication.

Police said Wellington is an associate priest at St. John's Anglican Church Willowdale.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

No further details have been released regarding the alleged incident.