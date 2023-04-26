Toronto’s public health unit has confirmed a travel-related case of measles in an adult.

Outreach workers from Toronto Public Health are following up with the individual’s known contacts who may have been exposed to the measles virus. In addition, members of the public may have been exposed in the following settings:

April 14: Toronto Western Hospital, 399 Bathurst St., Emergency Department Ambulatory waiting room, between 11:15 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

April 15: Toronto Western Hospital, 399 Bathurst St., Emergency Department Ambulatory Area, between 1:40 a.m. and 5:40 a.m.

April 18: Harbourfront Apple Tree Medical Clinic, 8 York St., Unit # 4, between 12:30 and 5 p.m.

April 19: Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth St., Emergency Department Rapid Assessment Centre, between 10 p.m. and 12:45 a.m.

April 20: Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth St.: Tropical Diseases/Liver/Immunodeficiency Clinic waiting room, between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Blood Collection/Diagnostic Test Centre, between 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.

April 21: Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth St.: Tropical Diseases Liver/Immunodeficiency Clinic waiting room, between 9:50 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. Blood Collection/Diagnostic Test Centre, between 11:35 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.



TPH is advising anyone who may have been exposed to check their immunization records to ensure they and their family members have two doses of measles vaccinations. Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, red eyes and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of measles should stay home and contact their health-care provider. Infants, pregnant individuals and people with weakened immune systems can become very ill with measles. Those individuals who may have been exposed are encouraged to call Toronto Public Health.