

Chris Fox, CP24.com





There may be some similarities between the mysterious virus that has infected hundreds of people in China and the deadly SARS outbreak that ultimately spread to Toronto in 2003 but there is no need for additional precautions as of yet, according to the city’s medical officer of health.

Dr. Eileen de Villa made the comment to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after Chinese officials revealed that they are now aware of 444 confirmed cases of the respiratory-illness and at least 17 fatalities.

The rapid spread of the virus since first being detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month has led to some comparisons with the SARS outbreak that ultimately killed more than 800 people worldwide, including dozens in Toronto.

De Villa, however, told CP24 that there is still much to be learned about this particular virus and how it is transmitted.

“When we are talking about SARS and we are talking about this new virus we are talking about Coronaviruses, so these are viruses from the same family and there are some common features but this is a new novel Coronavirus and we are still learning a lot about it and how it transmits,” she said. “We are talking about a virus that we have just found literally not even a month ago so we are very much in the early stage of the learning curve here.”

Toronto Public Health has said that it is not aware of any reported cases of the illness in Canada and has deemed the overall risk to residents as “very low.”

Nonetheless precautions have been taken by the Public Health Agency of Canada, including the use of messaging on arrival screens at airports in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver reminding travellers to inform a border services officer if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

An additional health screening question has also been added to the electronic customs kiosks at those airports.

“When it comes to public health one of our major roles is in constant surveillance around infectious diseases and also some non-infectious diseases and how they might impact our population. The other element of that is not just to watch for them but to actually respond and whether we are talking about SARS, pandemic influenza, MERS or Ebola we have had lots of opportunities to engage in these kind of responses and to learn lessons that we then incorporate into future responses,” de Villa said. “I think the important message to the public at this stage of the game is to say look it is Influenza season. If you yourself have symptoms of a respiratory illness best to stay at home and keep it to yourself and if you have a travel history make sure you share that travel history with your healthcare providers.”

All of the initial cases of the mysterious virus were traced to a seafood market in Wuhan, though Chinese officials confirmed earlier this week that the virus can be transmitted between humans.