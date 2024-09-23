The Toronto Raptors are planning to retire Vince Carter’s jersey next month, sources tell TSN.

Carter’s number 15 will be hung from the rafters at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 2 when the Raptors play the Sacramento Kings, TSN Josh Lewenberg reports. He is the first player in the franchise’s 30-year history to have his number retired.

The retired 47-year-old swingman played for eight teams across a record 22 seasons but started his career in Toronto in 1998.

November’s honour will be preceded by his official induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in October. In January, the Brooklyn Nets (formerly New Jersey nets) will retire his jersey as well.

