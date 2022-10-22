PortsToronto is advising the public about an emergency training exercise it will be conducting at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Saturday.

The exercise will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to test airport protocols, procedures, communications and planning for emergency and/or security-related incidents.

“Exercises such as this are critical to ensuring that the airport maintains a high level of emergency response preparedness,” PortsToronto said in a news release on Monday.

The airport says members of the public who visit or pass by the airport during this time may witness the simulation, which will include emergency vehicles in and around the airport, emergency sirens and flashing lights, and actors serving in various roles who appear to be in distress or in need of medical attention.

The training exercise will involve multiple services, including Toronto Fire, Toronto Police Services and marine units, Toronto Paramedic Services, NAV CANADA, airport stakeholders and airlines that operate out of Billy Bishop Airport.

The airport said the exercise will not impact regular operations.