Additional restrictions could be coming for the retail sector amid concerns about “crowd scenes” in the lead up to the holidays, Mayor John Tory says.

Tory made the comment to CP24 during an interview on Monday morning, noting that possible new restrictions at stores and in malls are something that the city is “taking a hard look at” in consultation with their provincial counterparts.

“The malls have proven to be a crowd scene and look there is a lot of good to that - people are doing their holiday shopping and the stores are doing business which is all very important from the standpoint of the economy - but if we are looking to cut down on crowd scenes and encouraging people to stay home then the notion of whether you have some capacity restrictions in stores and malls is clearly something that has to be on the table,” he said.

Malls are still allowed to operate in red zones like Toronto under the province’s framework for COVID-19 restrictions but the document does identify limiting capacity during the winter holiday season as something that should be considered.

Speaking with CP24, Tory refused to provide specifics when it came to the type of restrictions being discussed for the retail sector but hinted that they could be announced “in days” with the support of the Progressive Conservative government.

“What we need to do is to cut down on large crowds of people or opportunities for there to be large crowds of people because that is what is causing contact to occur between people and that is causing the spread o the virus,” he said.

Currently, retail stores face the same capacity limits as most other business – 50 people indoors. The province, however, has reduced the maximum capacity in some business in red zones – like bars, restaurants and gyms – to 10 people.