Toronto's Chief of Police has clarified a statement that he'd hoped for "a different outcome" made just after Umar's Zameer acquittal, telling reporters Tuesday he supports and accepts the jury's finding in the five-week trial.

“Let me be crystal clear: I support and accept the verdict of the jury,” Chief Myron Demkiw said at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters.

“I have always been a supporter of the justice process, including all elements of the system that leads us towards justice.”

Demkiw pinned the comment made Sunday on a desire to seek closure, “as elusive as closure can be,” in the death of Toronto Police Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

The officer, alongside partner Lisa Forbes, were in plainclothes and had rushed Zameer's car while investigating a nearby stabbing, the court heard.

While Zameer has always maintained he didn't know Northrup and Forbes were undercover officers, the prosecution alleged otherwise, suggesting the Brampton accountant intentionally ran Northrup down.

On Monday, Demkiw ordered the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct an “independent review” of Toronto police after Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy raised concerns about the reliability of officer testimony in the Umar Zameer trial.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.