Looking for a job? St. Lawrence Market is hiring.

On Wednesday, July 6, from 2 to 6 p.m., the City of Toronto is hosting a job fair in an effort to help the renowned international food market’s 120 merchants, vendors, and farmers fill several open positions.

Anyone interested in attending the event should go to the market’s main building at 91-95 Front St. Staff will be on hand to direct job seekers to various shops in need of workers.

Merchants will accept résumés and may conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions like cashiers, raw/prepared food salespersons as well as cooks, butchers, and grocers, and other customer service roles.

“Working at St. Lawrence Market is an opportunity to work at one of the world’s top food markets. This is an excellent opportunity for those looking to start or continue a career in hospitality and culinary arts,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a July 4 news release.

Visit St. Lawrence Market’s web site or email stlawrencemarket@toronto.ca for more information.