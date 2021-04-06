All Toronto schools will be closing tomorrow for two weeks amid a month-long provincewide shutdown to combat rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, all students in the Toronto District School Board will pivot to remote learning for the rest of the week, under the order of Toronto’s top doctor.

Toronto Public Health says in-person learning is set to resume in Toronto on April 19, after next week’s spring break.

“So we received word from Toronto Public Health which has invoked Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, to order all Toronto schools to close, and this is to help essentially control the spread or curb the spread of COVID 19,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 on Tuesday.

School-aged children will not be allowed to attend daycares located inside TDSB schools during the closure, but pre-school-aged children will be allowed to attend.

TPH said schools need to be closed due to highly contagious variants of concern increasing both the risk of transmission and the risk of serious illness and death.

“Given the evidence, Toronto Public Health (TPH) appreciates the value of in-person learning, and firmly believes that schools should be the first places in our community to open, and the last to close,” TPH said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, current circumstances require that difficult decisions must be taken locally to protect all those in our school communities, including students, teachers and staff.”

Bird acknowledged that there are some outbreaks at Toronto schools, including 22 that were closed on Monday, and that closing all schools is the best move right now.

“There are definitely schools that do have a number of cases, there have been some outbreaks declared, yet you have other schools that have really not been impacted at all. So I think it's largely about the community spread right now and that potential impact on our schools,” he said.

The move comes after Peel Region’s top doctor announced yesterday that schools in his region would be closing today for two weeks.

Bird admitted that the TDSB is giving late notice about the closure but said it shouldn’t be too surprising to students and parents.

“I think everyone can agree, it's not a lot of warning. But I think everyone did know this conversation seemed to be out there for the past week or so. So, now at least we have this confirmation and we can make that switch to remote learning and support everyone as best we can.”

Next week is spring break for most elementary and secondary students across the province. In February, the government delayed March Break by one month to keep students in the classroom and prevent further COVID-19 transmission.

Provincial health officials reported 236 COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools today, including 207 student cases and 29 staff cases. There are 1,062 schools with at least one case of the virus and 83 schools have been closed due to an outbreak.

On Saturday, Premier Doug Ford implemented a four-week provincewide emergency break shutdown to curb rising infections driven by variants of concern.