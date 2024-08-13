Toronto is reporting a "spike" in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.

The latest numbers indicate that there were 13 new cases confirmed in Toronto over the last two weeks of July.

According to TPH, mpox cases have been reported across the city, however a higher concentration of infections has been observed among residents in the downtown core.

“In response to this spike in reported cases, TPH is working with community partners to increase awareness of the risk of getting mpox, improve access to vaccination and vaccinate eligible residents,” TPH said in its advisory.

In March, TPH confirmed it had seen 21 cases of the virus since Jan.1, a sharp increase compared to 2023, when 27 infections were reported throughout the entire year. Later that month, Ontario health officials urged public health units to test for the virus amid an increase in infections across the province.

The news comes ahead of an emergency meeting by the World Health Organization Wednesday to determine if the rise of infections in Africa and beyond should be declared a global emergency.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was declared a global emergency in July of 2022 after the virus spread to more than 70 countries. Prior to 2022, mpox had mostly been seen in sporadic epidemics in central and West Africa when people came into contacted with infected animals.

Symptoms of mpox usually start within six to 13 days after exposure, but can take as long as 21 days to appear in some cases. Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches and a rash.

TPH said that most people recover from the virus on their one within two to four weeks.

Infection is spread from person to person through physical contact with infected lesions, blisters, bodily fluids or respiratory secretions. Contaminated materials, like clothing or bedding, as well as bites or scratches from infected animals can also transmit infection.

“Currently, mpox has spread mostly between people who have had close/intimate or sexual contact with a person who has the virus – with gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men being most affected,” TPH said, adding that case counts increased in late June and July following major events and festivals in the city.

Of the 102 confirmed cases reported across Ontario as of July 13, at least 98 were found in men.

The latest data from Public Health Ontario shows that there have been no deaths or hospitalizations linked to mpox in the province since the beginning of the year.

Unclear if new strain is more virulent: doctor

While it’s clear mpox is spreading, specifically in Africa, it’s unknown if the new strain of the virus is more contagious or produces more severe symptoms than before.

“People are chatting about whether or not this may or may not be more severe or cause more severe illness, or maybe more readily transmitted. I think it's fair to say that it's premature to have any conclusive statements on the virulence of this particular strain. What is clear, regardless, is that it is spreading,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital, told CP24 on Tuesday.

Bogoch noted that most of the 102 cases in Ontario were locally acquired and not brought in through travel from another part of the world.

“And if you compare that to with all of 2023, we only had 33 cases, so we have locally acquired mpox in Ontario,” he said.

TPH said getting vaccinated against mpox is the best way to prevent infection and recommended getting two doses as the virus continues to spread. For those who have already been in contact with someone who has mpox, TPH said post-exposure prophylaxis is available.

While Bogoch explained that the efficacy of the current mpox vaccine against the new variant remains to be seen, he said it likely provides “reasonable protection” against infection and severe infection.

To check if you are eligible for the mpox vaccine, click here.

With files from The Associated Press