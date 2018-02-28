

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A burst of warm air pushed a sunny day in the city to a new record high Wednesday, with conditions feeling more like April than February.

A record high of 16.2 C was recorded at Pearson International Airport Wednesday, beating the previous high of 14 C set for this day in 2014.

“An extremely mild air mass combined with the strengthening late February sunshine to result in more record maximum temperatures for February 28,” CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said.

Many other places around the province also saw new record highs for this day. They included Windsor, Sarnia, London and Ottawa.

But while the balmy weather might have reminded people of spring, the province is set to see a return to seasonal temperatures on Thursday.

A high of just 4 C is expected in Toronto Thursday, and a mix of rain and snow is expected later in the early evening. A total of between five and 10 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in the city Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada.

Periods of snow are also expected on Friday, however the white stuff is not likely to stick around long, with highs ranging between 1 C and 6 C forecast from Saturday through Tuesday.