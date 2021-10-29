Parents in Toronto schools will be receiving an invitation to a vaccination survey Friday as health officials prepare a plan to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11, pending authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young children by Health Canada.

City officials said Friday that they are proactively conducting outreach and education sessions to families to help build vaccine confidence and to help plan for vaccine distribution.

Parents of children in all publicly funded schools will receive an email today to take part in a survey on vaccination planning. The city said that independent schools will also get an invitation for parents with young children to participate.

The survey is aimed at helping the city understand parents’ intentions when it comes to vaccinating young kids, as well as their preferences around how and where children are vaccinated. The city is also hoping to gather sociodemographic information on factors such and such as race and income to help focus vaccination campaign efforts.

The survey will be open until November 7. It includes 15 questions and is available in multiple languages.

ONTARIO REPORTS 93 MORE SCHOOL-RELATED CASES

Ontario reported 93 more school-related cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing the number of school cases in the past 14 days over 1,000.

The latest figure is up slightly from the previous two days, but still much lower than this week’s high, reported on Tuesday.

The province reported 80 more school-related cases Thursday, 90 the day before, 150 on Tuesday and 88 on Monday.

Of the new cases, 85 were in students, seven were in staff and one was not identified as either.

The latest figure brings the total number of school cases over the past 14 days to 1,004. Of those, 902 have been in students, 94 in staff and eight were not identified.

Some 520 (roughly 11 per cent) of Ontario’s government-funded schools currently have an active case. Two schools remain closed because of outbreaks.

The province also reported one new case in a school board partner, which refers to individuals such as bus drivers or health professionals working in schools. The province said the case is in Richmond Hill, but did not say what job the person does.

Ontario also reported eight new cases in child care settings Friday, with one more home closed. The total number of cases in child care settings in the past 14 days now stands at 135.

There are currently 88 active cases in child care settings and a total of seven centres closed.