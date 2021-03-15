A Toronto teacher is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a female student.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that a man was employed by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) as a long-term occasional teacher between Sept. 1 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 at Selwyn Public School in East York.

During that time, police allege that the man sexually assaulted a female student, who was under the age of 16, on two occasions.

Police said that on March 9, Toronto resident Robert Tyler Siegel, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference in connection with the investigation.

He is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on April 8.

Investigators added that Siegel has been employed as a teacher with the TDSB since 2014. In that time, he has worked at Balmy Beach Community School, Greenland Public School, and William Burgess Elementary School.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.