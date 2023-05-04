After a gloomy and rainy week, a prolonged stretch of sunny skies and warmer temperatures is finally set to arrive in Toronto.

Environment Canada’s forecast suggests that the temperature will hit at least 15 C for the next six days, beginning on Friday.

Sunny or partly sunny conditions are called for each day, with the last bit of rain for the next week expected tonight.

This weekend could also be especially pleasant with sunny skies and a daytime high of 18 C in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Those temperatures are much more in line with the average daytime high of 16 C that Toronto usually sees around this time of year.

“If you like it warm and bright today won’t be picture perfect but as we roll into Friday and Saturday it will get increasingly warmer,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Thursday morning. “It is going to be a really gorgeous weekend with temperatures getting to the upper teens, which is pretty much where we should be. But we have just been in a really cool and unsettled pattern with the last little bits of that happening today.”

Daytime highs in Toronto over the last week have mostly stalled out at 10 C, with the temperatures some days not rising beyond 6 C.

A frost warning was even issued back on April 26 as temperatures plunged overnight.

But that is all expected to change in the coming days.

Coulter said that the temperature could reach 20 C on Monday, which would be the warmest day Toronto has seen in weeks.

More seasonal conditions are also likely going forward, he said.