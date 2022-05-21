Toronto is under a severe thunderstorm warning, with Environment Canada warning of gusting winds and potential hail on Saturday.

The weather agency issued an alert in the early afternoon, saying that “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.”

They warn that winds could blast through at a speed of up to 100 kilometres an hour and that hail the size of a nickle could fall on the city.

“A line of severe thunderstorms currently just west of Kitchener is moving northeast over the area,” the weather warning said. “Strong wind gusts and hail are possible with this line.”

At around 12:45 p.m. a mobile alert was sent to phones warning residents to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon.

In the evening, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The rain is going to be paired with some high humidity, with the temperature resting at about 27C, feeling like 34 C.

The wet weather is expected to continue on Sunday, although the temperature won’t be as muggy at 19 C.

The holiday Monday looks to be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 17 C.