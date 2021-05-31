The sentencing hearing for the man responsible for the 2018 Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead and 16 others wounded will not proceed until next year.

During a brief court appearance on Monday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy adjourned the case until Jan. 11, 2022.

In March, following a judge-alone trial that was held over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alek Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder for intentionally plowing down pedestrians along Yonge Street in North York on April 23, 2018.

The attack claimed the lives of 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 80-year-old Dorothy Sewell, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 22-year-old So He Chung, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, and 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim.

Minassian’s sentencing hearing has been delayed pending the outcome of a decision by the Supreme Court of Canada.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory parole ineligibility period of 25 years but the issue is whether he will be sentenced to multiple periods of ineligibility based on the number of victims.

Last year, Quebec's top court found the section of the Criminal Code permitting consecutive life sentences unconstitutional and the Supreme Court of Canada is expected to weigh in on the issue.

The Crown and defence have said that the Supreme Court’s decision could impact Minassian’s sentence and have agreed to postpone the sentencing hearing until the matter is resolved.

The Crown indicated Monday that sentencing should proceed in court, rather than virtually, to allow victims impact statements to be delivered in person.

-With files from CTV Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot