

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The trial of a man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down a Toronto sidewalk starts next week by Zoom and will be streamed for the public at a convention centre.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder in connection with the incident on April 23, 2018.

Interested members of the public will be able to follow the proceedings at the city's Metro Convention Centre.

Those attending will have to wear masks and observe social distancing requirements.

They will also be subject to a screening questionnaire with respect to COVID-19.

In early March, Minassian admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack. The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian's state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.