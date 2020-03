Chris Fox and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Facilities within the more than 1,500 parks across Toronto, including playgrounds, sports courts, and leash-free dog parks, are being shut down as the city continues its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor John Tory says the closures, which come into effect immediately, impact all playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, sports courts, leash-free zones, picnic shelters, sports fields, skateboard parks and other parks amenities.

“This decision was not made lightly. It was a very difficult decision but it is the right decision. As mayor, I know how important our parks are to area residents. They are the hearts of so many of our neighbourhoods across the city. They are some of the best parts of our city,” Tory said Wednesday.

“And especially now when people are so confined, children and adults alike and even dogs, our parks are so important as a place to relax, a place to play, a place to just get some relief from the unprecedented conditions in our city.”

But Tory said park areas are also gathering places and the more people gather, the more the virus will spread in the community.

“We must keep our distance, at least two metres or six feet, from our friends and from our neighbours right now in order to flatten to curve and avoid overwhelming our health care system,” Tory said.

“As much as it will cause further discomfort and disruption, the steps we are taking today are based, as we have based all of our decisions throughout this trial, around protecting the public.”

The City of Toronto has previously installed its signage at some of its playgrounds warning residents to respect social distancing guidelines and Tory said staff will now begin posting signs immediately about the closures so residents "understand that it is not safe for them to gather there right now."

The move comes hours after the mayor of Vaughan announced that playgrounds, sports fields, tennis courts, dog parks and all other facilities located within parks in that city would close.

The more restrictive measure comes after city officials warned residents to avoid playgrounds on March 21 since their surfaces aren’t regularly disinfected.

“People were still gathering in bigger numbers than they should be and basically not respecting themselves and also the community so we needed to send a strong message that we don’t tolerate that kind of behaviour,” Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua told CP24 on Wednesday morning. “We are following the best science and knowledge that is available and trying to do our best at our level of government to reduce this transmission.”

Bevilacqua told CP24 that signage is being installed to notify residents about the closures.

He said that should residents still be seen using parks and playgrounds despite the closures, bylaw enforcement officers will be brought in to enforce the order.

“I think it is important that we begin to ramp up a little bit more on the discipline side because this is a serious time in our city that requires extraordinary measures,” he said. “Let’s not turn this into a crisis and then act. Let’s be proactive and do what we can given the powers we have here at the city.”