

The Canadian Press





Toronto's warming centres would open to people in need of shelter when temperatures drop to -5C next winter season under proposed changes detailed in a city staff report.

Advocates have long criticized the city's current policy of opening the warming centres when the temperatures drop to -15C, or -20 with the windchill, as cruel and inconsistent with cold-weather injuries.

The proposed changes are contained in a report to be presented at a council committee next week.

The report recommends city council ask the provincial and federal governments for $5 million to run the centres, which open during periods of cold weather and provide 24-7 resting spaces with limited services.

It's also requesting that city call for a $20-million boost to the Canada Ontario Housing Benefit, a program to supplement rental payments, which the city estimates could transition upwards of 1,600 people out of the shelter system.

The city's shelter system routinely runs at capacity, prompting growing calls throughout the winter to keep the warming centre spaces open around the clock, regardless of a temperature threshold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.