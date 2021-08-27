York Regional Police have charged a Toronto woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man at a nightclub in Vaughan earlier this month.

Police were called to a nightclub at Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 14 for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries several days later on Aug. 19.

Police have since identified him as Elijah Ekland of Mississauga.

A suspect was arrested at the time of the incident and charged with attempted murder. Police said Friday that the charges against her were upgraded on Aug. 26.

Police said 26-year-old Efrah Mohamud of Toronto has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators are urging anyone with further information about the case to contact the homicide unit or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.