A Toronto-based woman whose family lives in Israel says she is wrestling with both anger and grief after learning a cousin taken hostage by Hamas has died in the Gaza Strip.

Maayan Shavit says 40-year-old Carmel Gat was among six hostages whose bodies were recovered by the Israeli army in Gaza on Saturday shortly after they were killed.

The militant group seized more than 200 hostages in the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the ongoing war, and more than 1,200 Israelis were killed, including one of Shavit's aunts.

The release of hostages has been a key issue in internationally led peace talks meant to end the war, with Hamas vowing to release all hostages if Israel halts attacks in Gaza and releases hundreds of prisoners. Israel insists it will not stop until Hamas has been destroyed.

The six latest hostage deaths have sparked an outpouring of protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with tens of thousands taking to the streets of Jerusalem calling on him to reach a ceasefire deal and secure the immediate release of the rest of the hostages.

Shavit's grief over Gat's death is mixed with anger at both sides. She says she blames Hamas for holding hostages and starting the war while pointing the finger at Netanyahu for not doing enough as the country’s prime minister to protect and bring those held in captivity back home.

