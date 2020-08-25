A Torontonian has contracted the West Nile virus becoming the first person to test positive for the infection this year in the city.

In a press release, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said an adult resident contracted the virus.

West Nile virus is an infection transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

“While the likelihood of becoming infected with West Nile virus is low in our city, now is a good time to remind residents of simple actions they can take when enjoying the outdoors to further minimize the potential risk,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in the press release.

“These actions include wearing insect repellent and light-coloured clothing, long pants and long-sleeved shirts to prevent getting bitten by an infected mosquito.”

West Nile virus symptoms usually develop between two and 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

In 2019, TPH reported nine laboratory-confirmed human cases of West Nile virus and 10 positive mosquito tests.