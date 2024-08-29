Torontonians will get a break from the extreme heat today but the reprieve may be short-lived.

The temperature dropped to a low of 16 C overnight and is only expected to reach a daytime high of 23 C on Thursday with the humidex making it feel closer to 25, according to Environment Canada.

That is just below the average temperature for this time of year of 24 C.

But the late summer heat could be back with a vengeance for Friday, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 29 C which will feel closer to 35 with the humidity.

The weekend forecast is currently calling for highs of 26 C on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers on both days.

Toronto has seen several days of heat and humidity, with the temperature feeling well into the 30s for most of the week.

More mild conditions are on tap for the start of September next week, with Monday’s daytime high expected to be 20 C, according to Environment Canada.

Most of the city’s outdoor swimming pools will shut down for the season on Sept. 1 but Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Wednesday that 10 of them could remain open all the way until Sept. 22.