

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that there is “virtually no chance” that the TTC will be overwhelmed this week, even with the reopening of some retail stores.

The TTC reduced it service levels by 15 per cent in late March as it dealt with the fallout from a significant drop in ridership that cost them millions of dollars in revenue.

They then announced last month that they would temporarily lay off 1,000 operators as their revenue losses hit $25 million a week.

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday, Tory said that TTC officials continue to monitor bus and streetcar routes with an “eye towards maintaining physical distancing” but don’t expect to see a big change in terms of crowding when some stores open up for curbside pickup only on Monday.

Tory added that the service cuts made so far have been “very minor” and have not been implemented on routes that have remained busy during the pandemic.

“I think there is virtually no chance that the service will be swamped on Monday, I think what you are going to find is some increased level of activity and we are already seeing that,” Tory said. “If you remember ridership is down to 600,000 riders every day. That is against a normal day of 1.6 million so it is a long way to go before we get back to anything even approaching anything we had before.”

While the TTC has been operating with reduced service levels for some time, spokesperson Stuart Green tells CP24 that published schedules are now being changed to reflect the reduced frequency on some routes.

He said that the TTC will, however, “continue to monitor passenger loads across the system” and remains committed to deploying some vehicles to relieve crowding when necessary.

“It is really bus routes that haven’t been busy where you might notice a very slight change in service levels so that if the bus came every 10 minutes it will come every 12 minutes,” Tory said. “We are still having a very high level of service and paying very close attention to physical distancing and we will take whatever steps are required but I don’t think they will on Monday.”

The province previously permitted garden stores and nurseries to reopen on Friday and hardware stores to reopen on Saturday.