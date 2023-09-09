

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Conservative party delegates voted Saturday that as a future government, it should prohibit “life-altering medicinal or surgical interventions” for gender-diverse children.

Members were gathered in Quebec City for the final day of the party's three-day policy convention, where delegates voted on a suite of amendments to the party's policy handbook, ranging in issues from foreign affairs, the environment and health.

The proposal that any future Conservative government prohibit “life-altering medicinal or surgical interventions” for anyone under 18 years old came from a riding in British Columbia.

It passed with assent from 69 per cent of voting members.

The vote comes as the premiers in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick usher in their own changes to education policies that would require schools to seek parental consent if a child under 16 wanted to be referred to by a different name or pronoun.

That decision has been met with backlash and concern from families with LGBTQ children, advocates, teachers' unions and the respective provinces' children's advocates.

Like leaders before him, Pierre Poilievre has said he is not bound to include the policies adopted at policy conventions into an eventual election platform.

However, Poilievre told reporters heading into the convention that he will consider them, and he declined to comment on any of the suggestions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2023.