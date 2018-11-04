

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory and Coun. Michael Thompson will be among a 400-strong Canadian delegation attending a massive technology conference in Portugal this week.

Tory and Thompson will be part of the Toronto contingent that is participating in the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal from Nov. 5-8.

About 400 companies, organizations and individuals from across Canada are heading to the event, including Tourism Toronto, the MaRS Discovery District and Toronto Global.

In a press release, Tory said that the conference will provide an opportunity to promote the benefits of doing business in Toronto and raise awareness about the massive Collision technology conference, which will be held in Toronto for three successive years beginning in May.

"Web Summit is the ideal event for Toronto to expand its profile and influence as North America's fastest growing tech community and as the new home for North America's fastest growing tech conference, Collision," he said. "I am proud to help lead this Canadian delegation and to continue to promote Toronto's tech sector."

Tory’s full itinerary for the conference has not been released, though he is scheduled to speak at an Eco-System Summit and participate in a Facebook Live event on Monday.

About 70,000 people from 170 different countries will be participating in the conference.