

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Conservatives are pushing for a House of Commons committee to summon federal police agencies and someone from the Prime Minister's Office to explain the “international embarrassment” caused when Parliament applauded a man who fought with a Nazi unit in Ukraine in the Second World War.

The motion Alberta MP Stephanie Kusie said she intends to bring to the operations committee Thursday also includes proposed witnesses from the RCMP, CSIS, the Parliamentary Protective Service and the Sergeant-At-Arms for the House of Commons.

It does not include former Speaker Anthony Rota or anyone from his office.

Rota resigned Wednesday after apologizing for inviting Yaroslav Hunka to the House of Commons to witness the speech of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sept. 22.

Rota said the responsibility for the invitation was his and his alone, and that he had failed to research Hunka's military history. He introduced Hunka as a “Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero” who fought for Ukrainian independence during the Second World War.

It was later reported that Hunka had fought with a unit known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a voluntary unit created by the Nazis to help fight off the Soviet Union.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized on behalf of all MPs Wednesday afternoon, but has consistently said the invitation was Rota's responsibility alone and neither he nor anyone in his office was informed ahead of time that Hunka was on the guest list.

The Conservatives, however, insist Trudeau is “personally” responsible for everything that went down during Zelenskyy 's visit , and that he should have made sure “security, intelligence and diplomatic agencies” should have vetted all individuals who were there.

“Yet the prime minister allowed for a monumental, unprecedented and global shame to unfold in this chamber,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said in question period Wednesday.

Trudeau shot back that Poilievre was spreading misinformation about what happened because “the truth does not matter” to him.

“He distorts, misleads and aims to confuse, all for partisan gain,” Trudeau said. “It is all he knows how to do.”

Trudeau also said that MPs and Senators have “sacrosanct” privileges that do not mean the government can or should vet the guests they invite to Parliament.

“In order to make partisan attacks, he is proposing that the government of the day have the ability to vet and oversee the rights of parliamentarians and indeed of the Speaker to include people in this House, to invite them into this House,” Trudeau said.

“I know the Leader of the Opposition used to have more respect for Parliament than that, but he is busy making a partisan attack.”

Much of the discussion in Parliament is now turning to how to prevent a similar event from ever happening again.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said in an interview that he thinks the simplest solution is that when Parliament is hosting a foreign leader, any guests that are going to be recognized publicly must undergo a vetting procedure that goes beyond physical security risks.

He said it wouldn't mean asking institutions such as the RCMP or CSIS to determine if someone can attend, but rather asking them to provide an MP with information about their proposed guest so the MP can decide if they should in fact be recognized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.