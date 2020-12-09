Mayor John Tory says that discussions about whether to keep Toronto in a lockdown past Dec. 21 “need to start soon” in order to ensure businesses can be provided with as much notice as possible.

Toronto and Peel were both placed in the grey ‘lockdown’ category of the province’s tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions on Nov. 23.

The order prohibited indoor shopping at non-essential retail stores and limited bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery only. It also forced a wide range of other businesses, including gyms and hair salons, to close entirely.

At the time the Ford government said that the lockdown would remain in effect for at least 28 days but could be extended past that if the transmission of the virus continued to worsen.

Since then the growth in cases the regions has slowed but daily counts have continued to rise with Toronto recently reporting record numbers on three consecutive days.

As a result, Toronto’s weekly incidence rate per 100,000 residents now stands at 121.6, which is up 24 per cent from where it stood when the lockdown began (97.4).

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory said that he is not aware of any discussions taking place so far on what to do in Toronto past Dec. 21 yet but wants those discussion to start soon.

“I have advocated that proper noticed should be given and proper notice I think doesn’t mean the day before, proper notice means a few days,” he said. “Businesses need to know (whether they will be permitted to reopen) so they can disinfect, so they can call their employees back and so they can order in some inventory so I hope there is notice and that is certainly something I have been advocated for from the province and will continue to do so.”

Tory said that he is hopeful that Toronto could go back to the less restrictive red category, which allows most businesses to operate but with strict capacity limits and other precautions.

But he said that the final decision will ultimately be up to provincial officials with input from Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

“I think what is going to happen very soon if you subscribe to the idea that there needs to be notice is that there will be advice sought from the medical officers of health with respect to where we stand relative to when we went into the lockdown,” he said. “There have been no discussions yet on what do on the 21st but I think they need to start soon because of the requirement for notice.”