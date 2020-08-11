Mayor John Tory will join Premier Doug Ford for an announcement in Toronto later today.

Tory, Long-Term Care Minister Merrillee Fullterton, and Barbara Collins, the president and CEO of Humber River Hospital, are all expected to speak alongside the premier for his daily COVID-19 update this afternoon.

Details of the announcement have not been released but Ford will likely face more questions today about his government's back-to-school plan, which has faced heavy criticism by some parents, teachers, and teachers’ unions who believe it does not adequately protect students.

Opponents of the plan say they would like to see the province reduce the size of elementary school classes to allow for proper physical distancing.

The province has indicated that while it will cohort students throughout the day, it does not plan to decrease the number of students in the classroom.

The Toronto District School Board noted in its reopening plan, which was released to parents on Monday, that physical distancing will not be possible in many elementary classrooms.

While the province is providing boards across Ontario with $309 million to assist with reopening schools amid the pandemic, the TDSB has called on the Ford government to provide additional funding to allow schools to hire more teachers and acquire more space to reduce the number of students in each classroom.

In recent days, Ford has touted his plan as “the best in the country.”

Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.