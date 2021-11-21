

OTTAWA - The vaccination status of Conservative MPs was front and centre on the eve of a new session of Parliament after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has said he and all his 118 MPs will be in the House of Commons on Monday, either because they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or because they have a medical exemption.

But that was before Quebec MP Richard Lehoux tested positive for the virus on Saturday, despite being fully vaccinated.

Conservative spokeswoman Josie Sabatino confirmed that Lehoux's diagnosis came two days after he'd attended an in-person caucus retreat on Wednesday and Thursday.

She would not say how many unvaccinated Conservative MPs may now be required to self-isolate as a result of being in close contact with him.

She would say only that “all MPs will abide by all public health guidelines.”

She provided a link to Ottawa public health rules, which specify that anyone who is not fully vaccinated and who is exposed to someone who tests positive “MUST self-isolate.”

“Do NOT return to daycare/school/work in-person,” the guidelines read.

People who are fully vaccinated do not have to self-isolate and may go to work in person, wearing a mask and keeping physical distance from others, according to the guidelines.

Despite the fact that Lehoux and potentially other Conservative MPs will not be able to immediately participate in parliamentary proceedings, Sabatino said the party remains adamant that the Commons should fully resume normal operations - without the hybrid format adopted earlier in the pandemic to give MPs the option of participating virtually.

O'Toole has repeatedly refused to specify how many of his MPs are unvaccinated, in deference to Conservatives who object in principle to vaccine mandates and having to disclose their personal health choices. Some Conservative MPs have also questioned the efficacy of vaccines.

While O'Toole personally supports vaccines, he has said his party intends to challenge a rule imposed by the board of internal economy, the all-party governing body of the House of Commons, requiring anyone entering the Commons precinct to be fully vaccinated.

Given the Conservatives' mixed views on vaccination, government House leader Mark Holland suggested Sunday that the party can't be trusted to police its MPs who claim a medical exemption.

“I'm deeply uncomfortable with their circumstance,” Holland said in an interview.

He said public health experts estimate that one to five people out of 100,000 would have valid medical reasons not to get vaccinated. Thus, he said it's hard to believe there would be multiple Conservatives out of a group of just 119 MPs who would have legitimate exemptions.

That would be “the equivalent of winning the Lotto 6/49 six times. It just is statistically utterly improbable,” he said.

Consequently, Holland said he wants the House to “create a system where those (exemptions) are challenged and verified, for the safety of everybody involved.”

The Liberals initially said one of their MPs had a medical exemption but that person has since been fully vaccinated, as have all other Liberal, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Green MPs.

The Liberals, NDP and Greens support continuation of hybrid sittings, while the Conservatives and Bloc are opposed. Without unanimous consent, the House will have to open with only in-person proceedings until a motion can be passed later in the week to resume the hybrid format.

Lehoux's diagnosis, as well as the death Saturday of Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing from complications related to COVID-19, have added urgency to the Liberal and NDP push for hybrid sittings.

“The diagnosis makes it even more essential to use hybrid tools to protect employees and the public,” said NDP House leader Peter Julian.

“The tragic death of Sen. Forest-Niesing underscores that as well.”

Holland said “all of this just speaks to the imperative of having a hybrid system.”

He noted that Lehoux and potentially other Conservative MPs have to be quarantined and will thus be “disenfranchised” if they can't participate virtually.

“It makes no sense to me that the Conservatives would oppose something that would enable their own members to represent their constituents,” Holland said.

He added that he fears symptomatic MPs who know they'll miss important votes, debates or committee meetings if they test positive will feel pressure to show up in the Commons anyway.

Monday's proceedings will be taken up with the election of a new Speaker. MPs must be in the House in order to vote.

Tuesday will be devoted to a throne speech, to be read by Governor General Mary Simon in the Senate chamber. Normally, all MPs stand at the bar of the Senate to hear the speech but Holland said all parties have agreed due to the pandemic to send only two representatives each - House leader and whip - to the ceremony.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.