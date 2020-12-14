Toronto Mayor John Tory says that he wants the two people accused of operating a bar in violation of lockdown orders over the weekend to be named and shamed if at all possible.

Toronto police say that after midnight on Sunday, they went to a business in the Queen and Portland streets area.

After being held up for nearly an hour, police allegedly found 30-40 people inside and say the business was being used as a makeshift bar.

The two owners of the business were issued court summons for violations of the provincial Reopening Ontario Act.

Fines in the act can reach $100,000.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday, Tory said that although police did not name the owners or the business as the incident is not a criminal matter, he would like them to be made public if it is legal to do so.

“If it’s just a protocol, I am going to suggest we should make the name public because I think anyone who is that irresponsible as an owner not only should be facing their day in court, and not only be given the maximum fine as well but they should be shamed,” he said. “This is grossly irresponsible business behaviour.”

He said if the pair are found guilty in court, “they should get the maximum fine.”

Indoor bar activity was banned in Toronto, along with indoor dining, on Oct. 10.