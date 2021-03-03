Mayor John Tory says that there “will never be complete closure” from the “heinous act of violence” perpetrated by Alek Minassian nearly three years ago but he says that he is hopeful that the guilty verdict in the case “will help” the many families that are still suffering today.

Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy found Minassian guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the 2018 van attack on Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued following her ruling, Tory thanked Malloy for her handling “of a very difficult case” and vowed to continue to focus on the families of those who were most affected by the Yonge Street tragedy, as well as the “bystanders and first responders whose lives were forever changed.”

“Since that day we have been working to help the survivors heal and move forward and to support the families as they mourn. I truly hope that for the victims and their families and friends, today’s verdict will help,” he said. “Nearly three years ago, our entire city was rocked by this heinous act of violence through the heart of North York. I want those who continue to be impacted by this tragedy to know that Toronto is with you and that we will all continue to support you.”

Minassian admitted to driving a rented cargo van on sidewalks along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in North York on the afternoon of April 23, 2018, deliberately plowing down pedestrians in his path.

The attack claimed the lives of 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, and 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth and Dorothy Sewell, 94.

In his statement, Tory said that the city will remain “forever grateful for all our frontline heroes” who responded that day as well as the many “bystanders who provided aid in those first terrible moments.”

He said that the attack was “fuelled by misogyny and hatred of women” and that we must “all stand up against this kind of hateful behaviour and those who promote it.”

“In the wake of this attack, we vowed that we would stand together as a city to support each other – strong and united against the evil we saw that day. We vowed that we would not be broken,” he said. “Let us renew that vow today and go forward committed to protecting one another and doing everything we can to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again."