Toronto Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 exposure at last Sunday’s Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena.

On Friday, TPH listed the match between the Raptors and Washington Wizards on its exposure website, which notifies the public when one or more COVID-19 cases have been detected in a large setting where contact information may not available.

Those who were at the game from 6 p.m. until it ended are being advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms develop.

It is unknown how many people were in attendance on Sunday. Scotiabank Arena has a capacity of more than 19,000 for Raptors games.

Before Sunday's game, the Raptors attended a gala event at a downtown Toronto hotel hosted by a non-profit youth basketball organization founded by Masai Ujiri, the team’s president and vice-chairman. Ujiri on Thursday announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hosted by Giants of Africa, the event was held to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

In a statement Thursday, Ujiri said all COVID-19 protocols were followed, including all attendees being required to show proof of vaccination.

“Unfortunately, after the gala, we learned of positive COVID-19 tests among our guests, and even though I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, I also subsequently tested positive,” he said, adding that he is self-isolating at home.

In a notification letter to attendees and staff obtained by CTV Toronto, TPH said a number of cases linked to Sunday’s event “may have the Omicron variant.”

Those who received the letter “are a High Risk Close Contact,” TPH wrote.

The Raptors cancelled their team practice on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

-with files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq