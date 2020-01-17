

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One pedestrian was killed and another was injured after they were struck by a tractor in Barrie early Friday morning.

Police say a tractor, which was equipped with a snow removal blade on the front of the vehicle, was in the area of Mapleview and Veterans drives in Barrie at around 12:30 a.m. when the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck two female pedestrians who were trying to cross the street.

One of the females was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ages of the two pedestrians have not been released by investigators.

The female driver of the tractor was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police have not provided the name of the victim as they are still working to notify next-of-kin.