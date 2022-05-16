All but one eastbound lane on Highway 401 near Milton was closed throughout the morning rush hour on Monday after a tractor trailer slammed into a concrete barrier, resulting in a significant oil spill.

It happened at around 4 a.m. near James Snow Parkway.

Police say that the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

“The tractor trailer went into a concrete wall on the right side of the highway, ripping off the entire front axle of the truck,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video update posted to Twitter. “Unfortunately as a result of this wreck there was a significant diesel and oil spill.”

Schmidt said that most of the oil from the truck seeped into a catch basin alongside the highway and was removed with the assistance of several vacuum trucks.

The lanes reopened just after 9 a.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.