Officers with the Toronto police’s traffic services unit are investigating after a 46-year-old woman was struck by a GO train at Long Branch Station on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman was walking near the edge of the platform at around 8:15 a.m. when she was hit by an express train that was bypassing the station.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

“Police would like to remind all transit riders to remain back from the platform lines, and always be aware of approaching trains,” Toronto police said in a news release.