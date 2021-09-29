After weeks of telling its members not to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, the union representing TTC workers has done an about-face the day after the transit agency filed an application to take them to Ontario Labour Relations Board.

In a message posted to the union’s website Wednesday, ATU Local 113 President Carlos Santos said the union has made their message heard “loud and clear” and he is now advising members to comply with the TTC’s vaccination policy by disclosing their status on or by Sept. 30.

The move follows weeks of the union advising TTC members to do the opposite and comes a day after the TTC filed an urgent application with the Ontario Labour Relations Board seeking to have the union’s actions deemed an illegal strike action.

The TTC's vaccination policy, announced on Aug. 19 and finalized on Sept. 7, required employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status by September 20, but less than half of TTC employees had done so by that date.

In its application to the labour board Tuesday, the TTC said the union and its messaging were responsible for the "abysmal" compliance rate with the vaccination policy and sought a cease and desist order compelling them to stop telling employees not to comply.

While the union changed its message on Wednesday, it slammed TTC CEO Rick Leary, calling his approach “confrontational” and claiming that he “failed repeatedly to share vital information.”

“In the case of vaccination policy, Leary’s failure of leadership created an unnecessary and unfortunate crisis. Other transit agencies navigated this issue thoughtfully and reasonably,” Santos said in a statement Wednesday. “We have offered reasonable solutions, but management have never offered anything except the most punishing policy possible – designed to threaten and frighten our members.”

He said the TTC refused to consider frequent testing as an alternative to vaccinations.

“The reality is that most of our members are vaccinated but are also deeply concerned that their employer is seeking to force workers to undergo a medical procedure under duress,” Santos said.

He said a number of TTC employees do not wish to be vaccinated for systemic reasons stemming from colonialism, racism, socio-economic reasons and religious beliefs

For its part, the TTC said in its claim that there had been few meetings where the union actually spoke with management and that Santos had refused follow-up meetings after the policy came into effect.

The TTC has said the policy is necessary in order to instill public confidence in the transit system as the city continues to navigate the pandemic.