Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with mailbox theft across the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario.

Toronto police said that over several months, thieves broke into a number of Canada Post mailboxes, stealing cheques, credit cards, identity documents, and other valuables.

Last Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence and arrested three individuals they believe are responsible for the mailbox break-ins and thefts.

Police said at that time they also seized a large quantity of stolen mail, including financial documents and government-issued ID as well as tools used to break into the mailboxes.

“Stolen financial and identity documents are often used by criminals to commit identity theft and a variety of other frauds,” Toronto Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday.

“As a result, officers from the Financial Crimes Mass Marketing Section joined Postal Inspectors from Canada Post Security & Investigation Services to investigate the series of thefts.”

The Ministry of Finance as well as Canadian Border Service Agency are also helping with this investigation.

Krisztian Algacs, 32, Miklos Budai, 34, and Zoltan Organa, 31, all of Toronto, have each been charged with theft of mail, mischief - under ($5,000), and possession of property obtained by crime - over ($5,000). They are all set to appear in court on Feb. 27.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.