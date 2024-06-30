One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 6, near Concession Road 6 East by the Burlington border, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The male reported he had been shot at a party which took place at a nearby short-term rental, according to police.

“Upon arriving at the property, police learned at least two other victims had fled the scene and one later succumbed to his injuries in a car nearby,” police said in a news release issued Sunday.

A female victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said investigators are trying to identify the victim and locate next of kin.

Approximately 60 people attended the party and police said investigators are now interviewing witnesses to understand what took place.

No suspect description is available at this time, police said.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions near Concession Road 6 East and Concession Road 7 East as police investigate. Halton police and OPP are assisting in the investigation, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Mike Ebert 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.