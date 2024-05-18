Truck engulfed in flames with owner on scene in Scarborough
A truck in flames on Victoria Avenue in Scarborough on May 18, 2024.
Published Saturday, May 18, 2024 10:33AM EDT
A truck was engulfed in flames in Scarborough early on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the fire on Victoria Park Avenue near Highway 401 just after 2 a.m.
Toronto Fire said it extinguished the fire quickly behind a strip mall.
Police said the owner of the truck was on scene, and no injuries were reported.
An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown, is ongoing, police said.