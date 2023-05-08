

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - A man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau during a 2021 campaign rally has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest, with a judge calling the assault a “manifestation of mob mentality.”

Shane Marshall was handed a 90-day conditional sentence and one year probation at a sentencing in London, Ont., today.

Justice Kevin McHugh says Marshall's “serious assault” on the prime minister was not an expression of his political belief but a manifestation of mob mentality that “if left unchecked allows anarchy to prevail.”

Marshall, a 26-year-old man from St. Thomas, Ont., had pleaded guilty to common assault in March.

His lawyer called the sentence fair and balanced, saying Marshall acknowledged the seriousness and potential danger of his actions.

The prime minister was unharmed when some of the stones hit him as he boarded a bus leaving the protest-marred event in London in September 2021, weeks before the election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.