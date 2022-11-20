Trudeau pledges $16.5 million for Haiti aid, justice as Francophonie summit closes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laughs with fellow leaders as they take part in the family photo during the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 20, 2022 8:20AM EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is announcing $16.5 million to help stabilize Haiti.
At a summit of French-speaking countries in Tunisia, Trudeau announced $8 million for humanitarian aid, delivered by the United Nations.
There is also funding to weed out corruption and prosecute gender-based violence.
Haiti’s government has called for an international military intervention to combat gangs who have strangled access to fuel and critical supplies in the middle of a worsening cholera outbreak.
The United States has said Canada would be an ideal leader for such a military intervention, but Ottawa has suggested other ways to help Haiti.
Trudeau’s announcement came as the Francophonie summit in Tunisia draws to a close, and he’ll return to Ottawa on Monday morning.