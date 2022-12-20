

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to Mexico City for a North American Leaders' Summit taking place Jan. 10, his office announced Tuesday.

The annual "Three Amigos" meeting will see Trudeau sitting down with United States President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Trudeau's office said the meeting will focus on building the economies of the three countries, including increasing collaboration "across the electric vehicle supply chain."

The last trilateral meeting was held in Washington, D.C., in November 2021.

The details of the upcoming summit were released as the U.S. announced an expansion of its complaint about Canadian dairy quotas.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement on Tuesday that Canada has implemented new dairy policies that are inconsistent with the Canada-United States-Mexico free-trade agreement.

In a statement provided Tuesday, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said dispute settlement panels have "repeatedly confirmed" Canada's supply management system is in line with trade obligations, and the terms negotiated under the deal are being upheld.

"We look forward to demonstrating how Canada is meeting its CUSMA obligations during the new consultations on allocations of dairy tariff-rate quotas," the statement said.

"As we have always done, and we will continue to do, we will stand up, work with, and defend our dairy farmers and workers."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.