

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed lower on weakness in the key energy, financial and industrial sectors, while the Dow hit a new record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 87.20 points to 16,017.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 122.73 points to 26,773.94. The S&P 500 index lost 1.16 points to 2,923.43, while the Nasdaq composite was down 37.75 points to 7,999.55.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 78.02 cents US compared with an average of 78.11 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was down seven cents at US$75.23 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 7.2 cents at US$3.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$1,207 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.81 a pound.